Durrie Allan Hayes, coach, mentor, storyteller and friend, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at Talbot Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. He was 70.
In true Durrie Hayes fashion he had one more story to share.
I saw Durrie walking home yesterday evening. He said the streetlights were on and it was time to go. He was very appreciative for the life he'd been given - so much so that he had taken the time to write thank you cards to all the people that had made his life special. He had a card for his deceased parents Ruth and Louis E. Hayes, Jr. He told me how his Dad had introduced him to baseball and organized every league he played in growing up. Louis pushed him and gave him great advice although Durrie admitted he didn't appreciate at the time. He told me his mom taught him how to treat people and do the little things that showed respect for others. He was very appreciative of the way his parents had raised him and his siblings Louis E. Hayes III, Carole L. Paugh, and Shirley Heineman (deceased). He had cards for his siblings, and he told me a few stories of his close relationship with his brother Lou who always supported him, coached him, and even bailed him out a time or two. He was very fond and thankful for his "mean" older brother.
He had thank you cards for all the friends and families he grew up with the town of Oxford. He told me "there absolutely couldn't be a better place to grow up or a better group of kids to play Little League and go to school with"...he really emphasized the "school" part, but somehow I don't think he was being serious. He had thank you cards for everyone involved with him in Oxford Little League and the Tidewater Softball League that he and his childhood and life-long friend Turk Bradley were instrumental in starting.
He also had a stack of cards for everyone involved during his time coaching the Easton High and Chesapeake College Women's Softball teams. It was clear he had an exceptionally soft spot in his heart for all the young ladies, parents, and coaches who became life-long friends and made that part of his life so very special.
The last card he had was for Debbie Urry who he said turned the last 20 years into the best of his life. The last thing Durrie said before departing was how blessed he was to have so many friends come alongside him on the long walk home and how he looked forward to seeing them all again in heaven.
A celebration of Durrie's life will be held at a later date.
To keep Durrie's legacy alive, the family has established the Durrie Hayes Endowed Softball Scholarship at Chesapeake College. If you would like to contribute, please make checks payable to Chesapeake College Leadership Foundation, PO Box 8 Wye Mills, MD 21679. On the memo line of the check please put: D. Hayes Scholarship
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020