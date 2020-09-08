Dwight Jenkins AKA "Fat Man" departed this life on September 5, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Masks are required and no seating will be provided. Guests are asked to come and respect social distancing and keep moving through to allow more guests to enter behind you. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Thompsontown Cemetery in East New Market. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 8, 2020.