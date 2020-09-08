1/1
Dwight G. Jenkins
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Jenkins AKA "Fat Man" departed this life on September 5, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Masks are required and no seating will be provided. Guests are asked to come and respect social distancing and keep moving through to allow more guests to enter behind you. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Thompsontown Cemetery in East New Market. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved