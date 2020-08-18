1/1
Dylan James Dutkowsky
Dylan James Dutkowsky of Cordova, MD passed away on August 16, 2020. He was 17.

Born on June 25, 2003 in Easton, MD, he was the son of James and Kelly Dutkowsky. Dylan attended Easton High School and played for the football team as a tight end. He worked for Carefree Industries and had just gotten his 1985 fox body Mustang convertible. He loved fishing, football, motor cross, Xbox and his new pitbull puppy Ivan.

In addition to his parents, James and Kelly Dutkowsky of Cordova, MD, Dylan is survived by his sister Kendall Dutkowsky; maternal grandmother Susan Dickey; Paternal grandparents Vee Dutkowsky and James Dutkowsky; uncles Chris Dickey (Aimee); Jesse Dutkowsky (Jen); cousins Carter, Keira, and Jesse. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather John Dickey in 2014.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Cancer Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
