LEXINGTON PARK - Dylan W. Willoughby of Lexington Park, Md., formerly of Denton, Md., died Monday, April 22, 2019, from complications of diabetes while visiting San Antonio, Texas. He was 26 years old.

Born in Easton, Md., on March 18, 1993, Mr. Willoughby was the son of Angela N. Starkie of Denton and David L. Willoughby (Kelli) of Federalsburg, Md. He was a 2012 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely.

Mr. Willoughby was a technician for ManTech. He played softball, Air Soft, Darkon, D&D and indoor sky diving. He enjoyed traveling and new adventures on vacations with the love of his life and fiancÃ©3, Chloe A. Day of San Antonio, Texas, and King George, Va.

In addition to his mother and father and fiancÃ©e, Mr. Willoughby is survived by a sister, Jessie Anne Willoughby of Denton and her daughter Zelda; a brother, Justin Willoughby of New Carrollton, Md.; and two stepsisters, Jessie McCoy of Federalsburg and Jackie States (Bryan) of King George, Va.; his maternal grandmother, Goldie R. Newman of Denton; and his paternal grandmother, Shirley Willoughby of Bridgeville, Del.; and nieces and nephews, Natalie, Allyson, Kaelyn, Melody, Gabby, Zoey and Brayden.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, May 6, at the Moore Funeral Home P.A. in Denton, where friends may visit from 11 until noon before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Moore Funeral Home P.A., 12 S. Second St., Denton, MD 21629 to defray funeral expenses. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary