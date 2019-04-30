DENTON - E. Douglas Gunther of Denton, MD, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Homestead Assisted Living in Denton. He was 76 years old.

Born on Oct. 16, 1942, Mr. Gunther was the son of the late George Leo Gunther and Lillian Forthuber Gunther. He served in the MD National Guard and moved to Denton in 1974 when the Black and Decker Plant in Easton, MD opened. He eventually retired from a management position at Black and Decker after 35 years. He enjoyed boating and auto racing, but most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren.

Mr. Gunther is survived by his wife, Joyce A. Gunther, of Denton; a daughter, Jolie G. Shull (Billy), of Denton; a son, Chris Gunther (Jen Boyd), of Denton; two sisters: Louise Hall, of Port Charlotte, FL; Beth Brown, of Finksburg, MD; a brother, David Gunther, of Fayetteville, NC; five granddaughters: Alexandra Shull, Victoria Shull, Evelyn Gunther, Avery Gunther, Adalyn Gunther; and one grandson, Garrett Shull.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family requests that the donations be sent to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2019