CHESTER - E. Eileen Dadds of Chester, Md., died on July 4, 2019, at Corsica Hills Nursing Home. She was 88.

Born April 1, 1931, in Jackson, Mich., and was the only child of the late Jesse and Ada Boroff of Michigan. She graduated from high school in Northville, Mich., and went to college at Toccoa Falls Bible College in Toccoa, Ga. She married the Clair M. Fisher in Georgia and then moved to Baltimore in 1951. Mr. Fisher predeceased her.

She worked for C&P Telephone Company from 1969 until retirement in 1989, then began substitute teaching elementary school students in 2002. On Oct. 17, 1987, she married Richard N. Dadds, and the couple made their home in Chester, Md. They were members of the Eastern Star in Centreville. They were active in Kent Island United Methodist, serving on the board, UMW circle groups and Disciple Bible Studies. She was also a member of the Kent Island Historical Society, was corresponding secretary for several years and worked at elections.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Stepalovitch of Edgewood, Md., Beverly Gernert of Grasonville, Md., Wanda Henning of Panama City Beach, Fla., Marsha Kettering of Goldsboro, Md., William Fisher of Stevensville, Md.; three stepchildren, Neil Dadds of Ridgely, Md., Charlotte Parrish of Virginia Beach, Va., Sue Messerschmidt of Glen Burnie, Md.; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Dadds; and a son, Robert Fisher.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Chester, Md., where friends and family may visit on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.