LAUREL, Del. - E. John Mills, 88, of Laurel, Del., went to be with Jesus on Feb. 13, 2019, after an extended illness. He was at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Marion, Md. (Somerset County), on Jan. 10, 1931, to the late Earl and Stella Mills.

He is also predeceased by siblings Clayton Mills and Elizabeth Mills McGrath. John Mills is survived by his beloved wife, Julia Ring Mills; sons, David (Debbie) Mills, Mark (Stacie) Mills; and six grandchildren, Christie (Ben) Kitenko, Nathan (Bekkah) Mills, Daniel Mills, Jonathan Mills, Savannah Mills and Rachel Mills. He also has four sweet great-grandchildren; a treasured sister-in-law, Nancy Wink; and several cherished nieces and nephews. He has also been blessed with wonderful neighbors and great friends.

John is a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy, from 1950-54. For much of his career, he worked in banking, retiring from Maryland National Bank in Federalsburg as vice president. Following that, he was owner/broker of Mills Real Estate & Insurance Co. in Federalsburg.

Throughout his life, he was active in church, serving as a deacon in First Baptist Church (Princess Anne), Emmanuel Baptist Church (Salisbury) and Grace Baptist Church (Seaford). He was also committed to his community, serving on the Caroline County Board of Education, Federalsburg Economic Development Committee, and was once named Citizen of the Year, Caroline County. He loved the outdoors - hunting, fishing and gardening. Besides his love for God, his biggest priority in life was his family. We will always remember this loving, gracious man of strong faith and integrity.

The celebration of his life will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Seaford, Del., at noon on Saturday, Feb. 23. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Davis will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Baptist Church, 805 Atlanta Road, Seaford, DE 19973, to be used for global missions in memory of John Mills.

The graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Beechwood Memorial Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md.

