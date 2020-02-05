Home

More Obituaries for E. Cahall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Leroy Cahall


1936 - 2020
E. Leroy Cahall Obituary
E. Leroy Cahall, 83, of Falls City, TX, formerly of Goldsboro, MD, died on February 4, 2020.

Born on July 16, 1936 in Dover, DE, he was the son of the late Edgar and Pearl Cahall. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1954, and worked for Reichhold Chemical Co., Barry Van Lines and Hechinger's. Mr. Cahall was an avid hunter and enjoyed shooting pool and throwing horseshoes.

Mr. Cahall is survived by his children: Francis Cahall, Donna Ermis and Kyle Cahall; a brother, Richard Cahall; and many beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Linwood, Frank, Tom, Paul, Robert, Ross, Edgar, Jr. and Betty.

All services will be held privately.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
