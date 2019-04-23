HURLOCK - Earl David Richmond went on his last patrol on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at The Pines in Easton, MD. He was 93.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1925 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Earl Perry Richmond and Mary Elizabeth Brown Richmond.

He served in the Navy during World War II from 1942-1945 where he served on a PT Boat (PT108) as a cook, baker, and gunner. After his time in the Navy, he married the love of his life, Margie Marie Smelser, in 1945, and later became the bookkeeper for a freight hauler, Springmeiers Shipping Company.

He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and was a member of the First Church of God in Federalsburg for many years. He was also a member of the Gem, Lapidary and Mineral Club and did stonework.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Smith (Lou); his grandchildren: Louis Smith III (Misty), Jason Smith, Bradley Smith (Iryna), Krista Millman (George), Kyle Richmond, Karlie Richmond; great grandchildren: Annabella, Aubrey, Leo (Louis IV), Saber, Thea; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margie Richmond; his son, Nathan Allen Richmond; and his siblings: Frank Richmond, Eugene Richmond, and Doris Richmond.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 12:30 p.m. at the First Church of God in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor Peter Smith officiating. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the First Church of God or on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019