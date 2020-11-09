1/
Earl Gibson Fischbach III
1966 - 2020
Earl Gibson Fischbach III, 54, of Chester, MD, passed away on all souls day, November 2nd, 2020, of lung cancer with his family by his side.

In April, only one day after his father's birthday, he was born in Baltimore to Earl Gibson Fischbach, Jr. and Mary Elissa Fischbach (nee Tosches), both of Chester, Maryland.

Earl attended Anne Arundel Community College and graduated from Le Ecole Culinary Institute. He began his career on Gibson Island and worked as an Executive Sous Chef from the west coast to restaurants on Kent Island and St. Michaels. He lost the love of his life, Jenny and looked forward to seeing her again on the other side.

Earl will be remembered for his sense of humor, smile, and infectious laugh. He was kind, generous, loving, and held his family and friends close to his heart. Earl was a devoted Ravens fan and loved animals, but none more than his devoted dog Mitzy. From the time he brought her home in the palm of his hand to the last day, she was his special girl.

Earl is proceeded in death by his wife Jenny, his father, and his niece Danielle. He is survived by his mother, his sister Elissa Moore, his nephews Michael and Shane Moore (Nicole), grandnephew Liam Moore, and grandniece Mila Moore. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

The service for Earl will be held at 11 AM on November 18, 2020 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church at 1861 Harbor Dr, Chester, MD 21619. Due to COVID-19, a gathering will be held at a later date for a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Earl's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 9, 2020.
