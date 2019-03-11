|
EASTON - Earl a long time resident of Chestertown, MD, died January 17, 2019 at UM Shore Medical Ctr. at Easton. Earl was born July 9, 1941 in Bloomfield, NJ, son of the late Alfred Leroy and Ruth Gerhardt Patterson, both of Bloomfield, NJ, brother of the late Robert Patterson of Chestertown, MD.
Earl is survived by his daughters: Tamra Gardiner, of Easton, MD; Evonne Heald, of Prospect Park, PA; grandchildren: Brittany Elbourn, Lydia Clark, Aaron Gardiner, Dan Heald, Leah Heald Roeder, and Nikki Heald.
Earl served in the U.S. Army as an Automotive Repairman from 1960 til 1966. Earl worked at Genos Automotive in Chestertown, MD, for many years until his retirement in 2013.
Earl was an extremely talented man with many hobbies: boating, crafting custom furniture, collecting guns, and rebuilding cars and motorcycles.
A memorial Celebration will be held later this spring/summer in Chestertown, MD.
Special thanks to Anatomy Gifts Registry, Hanover, Md., and the ER, ICU and Palliative Care Unit at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019