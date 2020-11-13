Earl "Buddy" W Wharton crossed over the Oyster Bar on Saturday November 7th, 2020 at The Pines in Easton, MD. He was 76 yrs old.
Buddy was born on August 16th, 1944 in the town of St Michaels known as Hell's Crossing on Carpenter Street. He was the son of the late Pete and Mabel Wharton. Buddy is a long time native of Talbot County. He is survived by two of his sisters Nida Spurry (Joe) and Edith Wharton; preceded in death by siblings, Mary Wharton, Pete Wharton, Ida Morris and Ann Morris. They have been waiting for their "Bae Brother" to join them in heaven.
Buddy is preceded with his death, his wife Beatrice "Bea" Wharton. They were married in 1969 in Tilghman, MD. They had resided in St Michaels for a short period of time before moving to Claiborne, MD and making it their home, where they had lived with their beloved dog "Sparky."
Everyone that knew Buddy also knew that his workboat "Goose Buster" was his pride and joy. He was proud to be an Eastern Shore Waterman. Buddy made his living on the water trot lining for crabs and hand tonging for Oysters. Only time he would miss any day's work was when hunting season arrived. He looked forward to goose hunting with "The Waterdog Hunting Club" among other close hunting friends. Buddy was also known for being quite the storyteller over the years' making friends wherever he went, putting smiles on their faces. He was respected and love by many.
Buddy is survived by several nieces and nephews: Doug Morris (Becky), Yvonne Pace (John), Joe Spurry (Parker), Guy Spurry (Mary), Erin Gottleib (Jesse), Patricia Wolferman (John), David Jones (Effie), Jeff Wharton (Susan), Steve Jones (Kim), Tim Jones (Jackie), Dolores Nagler (Rick), Larry Morris, Cheryl Cullum, Debbie Kleinsorgen and Wayne Jones (Deceased). Buddy is also survived by many cousins, great nieces and nephews. longtime family friends Vicki Morris, Trevor Hammon & Family, The Mielke Family and many more.
In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to the Talbot County Humane Society and Alzheimer's Association
( www.atzfdn.org) in Buddy's name.
