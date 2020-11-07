Dr. Earl Winfrey Brian, Jr., died on November 2,2020 at the age of 78 in Easton, MD.
Earl Brian, born February 26,1942, the only son of Earl Winfrey Brian MD. Sr and Blanche Barringer Brian, spent his youth in Raleigh, NC. Early on, he excelled in academics and quickly developing the remarkable intelligence and determined confidence that became part of his life-long personality.
Following the footsteps of both his parents, he enrolled at Duke University at age 16 and entered Duke Medical School at age 19, graduating in 1965. He accepted residency at Stanford University Medical Center Palo Alto in their prestigious surgery/neurosurgery program. In 1967, drafted by the US Army, he went to officers training at Fort Sam Houston, then Surgeons' Flight School in Fort Ruckers, Alabama. He was then stationed at the Presidio before serving in Vietnam. There he earned the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Air Medal for Valor becoming the most decorated physician of the conflict. He rose to the rank of major prior to coming home at the end of 1968. He never forgot the young men lost in service and the brave men who died there.
During his youth, he fell in love with tennis. He learned to play the game at Royster Courts simply by watching others play. Even though he was self-taught, he won the North Carolina Men's Singles Junior title at age 14. He continued to play tennis the rest of his life with his hitting partner and teacher, Jay Aldridge of Cambridge MD. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren play the game.
Deciding not to pursue a career in the military, he returned to California and worked as a neurosurgeon at University of Southern California School of Medicine. In 1971, after receiving a surprise from the Governor Ronald Regan, he accepted a position working for him. He quickly rose to a cabinet position becoming the youngest director of Health and Human Services in California's history. A staunch Republican all his life, he managed to reach across the aisles on a number of occasions to ensure bipartisan approval. He prided himself on innovative and cost-effective legislation particularly in healthcare. During his tenure, he helped move California from a ranking of 48 out of 50 states in healthcare costs to 2nd out of 50 within 4 years. His innovations included a modest co-payment from patients, the first ever implemented in the country. In 1975, he was awarded One of the Top Outstanding Men of America along with co-recipient, Joe Biden. In 1976, he left Regan's cabinet, but he continued his involvement in national healthcare issues and reforms for many more years. Although he briefly entertained a career in politics, after an unsuccessful bid for US Senate in 1978, he moved on to pursue a business career as an entrepreneur.
He moved with his family to NYC and began several business ventures including Infotech, UPI, Hadron and FNN. He fondly remembered his colleagues and kept up with many of them through the years. His lasting contributions to business include 24/7 financial news updates and ticker displayed prices in real time displayed at the bottom of the TV screen. His goal of providing real time financial analysis on TV was one of the first of its kind. Dr. Brian's work as a venture capitalist began in 1982 and continued until 2017. He invested in many startup companies particularly in health and tech fields, some performing well. During this time, he served as chairman of Duke Hospital Advisory Board.
His Life's passion however, revolved around the mathematical proofs of stock market trends by computer algorithms. He worked on this analysis from age 18 to 75. He felt much gratitude to his long time colleague "Joey" Dong Ping Zhou for their hours of work together. He much appreciated the work of Kan Devani as they spent many hours discussing business plans.
In passing, he is predeceased by his parents, Earl Sr. and Blanche. He leaves behind his wife, Molly (Mary) B. Brian, MD and children: Earl W Brian III (Nina), Jennifer M Brian (Chet), Natalie Dent, Christopher Brian (Ellen), Alexandra Brian and stepson Robert A Burgoyne (Laura). His grandchildren are: Earl W Brian IV (Winn), Baron Brian (Bo), Audrey Dent, John Dent and Vivian Brian. His beloved sisters, Betsy Rollins and Leigh Cooper also survive him; as well as, his first cousin Henry Hawthorne (Beth); and his nephew Dave Schmickel (Amy) and the Schmickel family. His step grandchildren are Connor and Emelia Burgoyne. He owes a debt of gratitude to former wives Jane and Diana and all those who supported him in good times and bad.
Earl Brian will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a future date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to local charities he thought highly of:
CASA of the Midshore (casamidshore.org
), or Neighborhood Service Center(nsctalbotmd.org
).
Dr. Brian will long be remembered for his tenacity, work ethic, authentic personality and ability to tell a good story. Those who knew him will sorely miss his great wit and big personality.
.