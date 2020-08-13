Earle Bateman Wood IV, - PETER, 22 of Easton, passed away in his sleep from complications due to Prader-Willi Syndrome on Sunday August 9th, 2020. He was a kindhearted soul who forged a fantastic life all while combatting challenges no one should face. He is survived by his loving parents Susan M. Firth (Susie) and Earle B. Wood III (Roo).
The Chesapeake Bay - its rivers, beaches, and forests - was his playground growing up. He loved its people and was a "Shoreman" at his core. He could pick a crab with the best, bait a hook, and patiently wait for a bite. He loved to scour the beaches, fields, and marshes for riches. His collections are all but legendary, as was the man. Granted, his "inquisitive" nature had a lot to do with it. If you knew Peter, you know what I mean. A most fitting tribute to him came from a friend who said, "I don't know what comes next for Peter, but I hope it has arrowheads."
Likewise, he enjoyed being a guest in the company of his greatly respected fireman, military personnel, and all who serve. We could all learn a thing or two from him. He gathered patches, memorabilia, and uniforms from all over. He had a knack for remembering and reciting the stories he was told by these heroes. Items would show up at our doorstep with thank-you notes to him for not only reaching out, but for also reaching in. He was as real as it gets.
Peter was a year-round fan of Christmas, planning for next year's holiday on December 26th. He was also a fierce UNO competitor - just ask his mom. Peter was immensely proud to graduate from Easton High School, and of his part-time job at the library. The caring of these mentors and teachers will always be remembered. They reaffirmed, "never give up." In turn Peter became a teacher in his own right. He constantly taught his family and friends what was important; he steered true.
Peter also loved to be one of the boys, to belong. He cherished being in the ELKS as a member of Easton #1622 and an associate of Cambridge #1272; their principles of Brotherly Love, Justice, Charity, and Fidelity spoke to Peter and should resonate with us all.
Raising any child is different for each parent and family. I don't think that you can love them too much. It is an experience full of rewards; "just take your cookies when they're passed."
Be well our sweet son. May your dreams come true, and your life everlasting filled with love. Thank you for being you.
Peter was beloved by all of his relatives. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Georgianna H. Firth and Rogers Firth (Mike), as well as his paternal grandmother Karen J. Wood. Peter is survived by his sister Caroline M. Wood, his paternal grandfather Earle B. Wood, Jr. (Bud), along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Our family honors the lifelong commitment made by his loving angel, Susie Greene, without whom his life would not have been complete.
Services and Celebration for Peter will take place outdoors on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., water's edge, B.P.O. ELKS Lodge #1272, Cambridge, Maryland. Burial will be private. ALL COVID-19 precautions will be observed; please wear a mask when appropriate, dress casual, bring a lawn chair, and feel welcome. A box lunch and refreshments will be served at the conclusion. If traveling from Easton (East Bound Ocean Gateway) the lodge is located app. 1.5 miles past Walmart, on the LEFT. You may wish to continue to the RT 16 intersection and U-turn at the light. A large electric sign marks the entrance to 5464 Elks Lodge Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Internment for Peter will be private.
Contributions in honor of Peter, at your discretion, may be made to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (www.pwsausa.org
), Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center (www.positivestridescenter.org
), or your cause of choice.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.