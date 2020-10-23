1/1
Earle Dawson Jr.
1936 - 2020
Earle Dawson Jr, 84, of Cordova, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020 while at Franklin Square Hospital Hospice in Baltimore.

Earle, or Junior as he was known by many, was born March 19, 1936 in Easton, MD to the late Earle Dawson and Mary Elizabeth (Whitby) Dawson.

He attended Cordova High School, and then entered the United States Air Force in 1956. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked as a mechanic, a commercial waterman, and then owned and operated Tuckahoe Seafood until his retirement.

Junior enjoyed the great outdoors, including hunting with his family, friends, and beloved canine companions. He was known for his unique and robust Purple Martin colony, of which many were envious. He was a volunteer firefighter for 66 years. He was also a member of the Fairview Brethren Church of Cordova.

Junior is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary, four children, Dale Dawson (Teresa) of Cordova, Steven Dawson of Camarillo, CA, Laura Diem (Thomas) of Cordova, and Stuart Dawson of Denton. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a faithful companion, Sugar.

Memorial Services will be held at the Cordova Fire Hall on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Fairview Brethren Church, 11243 Chapel Road, Cordova, or The Cordova Volunteer Firemen's Association, P. O. Box 102, Cordova.

For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cordova Fire Hall
