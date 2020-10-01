1/1
Earnest David "Casey" Schultz
1933 - 2020
October 6, 1933 - September 23, 2020

Earnest David Schultz, fondly known as Casey passed away peacefully at his home in St. Michaels. He was the son of the late Leo O. Schultz and Margaret Callahan Schultz. Mr. Schultz "Casey" attended public school in Talbot County, then he joined the U.S. National Guard in Easton. He married Sheridan I. Sinclair in 1962. While working on the water he then started a career with MD State Highway Administration. After his retirement of 30 years he started a new career as an electrician. He enjoyed being with his family, crabbing and boating. His hobbies were selling produce and pies, and working on his locksmith certificate. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheridan I. Schultz, his children Donna Howeth (Jim), David Schultz Jr., Theresa Schultz (Mike), Dayne Schultz (Patty), Kimberly Hardesty (John), and Aaron Schultz (Erin), seventeen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren, his siblings Louise Marshall, Harry Schultz, Adelia Schultz, Annette Krickbaum, and Amelia Jurceka. Casey also leaves behind his two beloved cats, Heidi and Peaches.

He was preceded in death by his parents and thirteen siblings. Also preceded in death by his first wife Rosalie Dean.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Michaels Fire Department 1001 South Talbot St., St. Michaels, MD 21663 and ASPCA. Visit www.legacy.com/obituaries/stardem/ to share a tribute.



Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
