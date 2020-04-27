Home

Eddie Arnez "Bone" McKnight


1958 - 2020
Eddie Arnez "Bone" McKnight Obituary
Eddie "Bone" Arnez McKnight was born on February 25, 1958 and departed this life on April 9, 2020 at the Caroline Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Denton, MD. Eddie departed this life after a long illness. Eddie attended Vienna Elementary School in Vienna, MD. Later, Eddie attended a trade school for special needs. Eddie learned how to do carpentry on his own and built many unique items. Eddie loved listening to music and dancing and could really dance. Eddie's favorite snack was pie and soda. Edie is survived by his brothers; Donald (Dorshell) McKnight, Russell Pinder, Victor Pinder and sisters Delores (Roger) Sheffield, Tammy Pinder and Lisa (Alex) Green and several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and friends. Preceeding Eddie in death is his mother Phyllis (Russell) Pinder, Father Roger Slaughter, Grandmother Mary (Guy) Pinder. Special thanks to the Staff at Caroline Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the love and care shown to our loved one. A private ceremony will be held at a later date with family and friends. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020
