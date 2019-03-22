TILGHMAN - Edgar Michael "Mickey" Iseman died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 72.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1946 in New Castle, PA, the son of the late Jack and Ann Iseman.

Mickey served honorably in the Army as a 101st Airborne Paratrooper.

He married the former Margaret Ann Lednum on Dec. 1, 1973 and they resided in Tilghman, MD. He was previously employed as a waterman and most recently a painter.

His three loves in life were his wife Margaret, his beloved service dog Minnie, and Harley Davidsons.

Mickey is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Ann Iseman; his children: Diane Lowery (Bob), Herman Lednum (Cathy), Susan Graves (Larry), Michael Iseman (Amy); his brothers and sisters: Patricia Heinefield (Billy); Gene Iseman (Sandy); 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason William Iseman; his brothers: Tommy Iseman, Butch Iseman; and his great granddaughter, Rosalyn Busbee.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019