Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Edith Lowery Turner


1937 - 2020
Edith Lowery Turner Obituary
Edith Lowery Turner of Stevensville, MD passed on February 10, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was 83.

Born in Stevensville, MD on February 7, 1937 in the Lowery Hotel, Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD, the daughter of the late Samuel White Lowery and Madeline Clark Lowery. She graduated from Stevensville High School in the class of 1956. Mrs. Turner married Charles Frederick Turner of Centreville on July 23, 1954. During her career she worked at Fisherman's Inn for 18 years. In 1969 she helped her mother and father refinish furniture and worked in the shop at Lowery's Antiques. She eventually purchased the business which became Lowery-Turner Antiques and continued to operate it until 2016. She was a member of the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD.

She was an avid gardener known for her love of flowers and beautiful flower beds. In addition to her unyielding love for family and friends, she loved her dogs, many of whom were rescued.

Mrs. Turner is survived by 2 sons, Charles F. Turner, Jr. (Cynthia) and Thomas S Turner (Debra) of Stevensville, 2 daughters Edith M Hibbard (Timothy) of Chester, and Charlotte F. Spiezio (Silvio) of Port Charlotte, FL, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Turner in January 2000.

Funeral services will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 pm. Friends and family may call at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to QAC Animal Welfare League.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020
