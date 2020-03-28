|
|
Edith Onito Harris of Denton, MD, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Talbot Hospice. She was 96 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on April 30, 1923, Mrs. Harris was the daughter of the late Frank William Boyles and Elsie Louise DeFord Boyles. Her husband, Dorsey Harrington Harris, died April 30, 1993. She is also preceded in death by a son, Frank E. Harris in 2010, and a daughter, Janet H. Warren, in 2006.
Mrs. Harris sold Avon for 43 years in the Denton area, retiring in the early 1980's. She had also worked as a seamstress and was adept at crocheting. A terrific mother and homemaker, she was also a beloved grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Harris is survived by a son, Ronald Harris (Brenda) of Denton; two sisters, Barbara Bacsak of Denton and Catherine (Peg) O'Brien of Elsmere, DE; her daughter-in-law, Doris Scott Harris of Denton; seven grandchildren: Tim Schreiber (Sherry), Robin Manship (Kenneth), Melinda Roe, Kim Martinez (Dave Vanderpool), Brian Harris (Amy), Rhonda Passwater, and Becky Harris; and seventeen great grandchildren: Jason, Shawna, Mason, Emily, Sarah, Blaiden, Iliana, Dawson, Jillian, Jackson, Avery, Madison, Jay, Steven, Tanner, Sierra, and Tristan.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private for the family only. If friends wish to send a memorial donation in memory of Mrs. Harris, the family suggests sending it to Thawley's Chapel, P.O. Box 424, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020