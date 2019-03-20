Resources More Obituaries for Edmund Radcliffe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edmund M. Radcliffe

Obituary Condolences Flowers DAGSBORO, Del. - Edmund M. "Ted" Radcliffe of Dagsboro, DE, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old. Ted was born on Dec. 29, 1931 at Easton Hospital. Originally from Queenstown, MD, he was proud of his Eastern Shore heritage.

Ted proudly served his country in the MD National Guard (1947-1950) and then as a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1953 during the Korean War.

Ted married Lois Gompf of Randallstown, MD in 1957. During their 60 years of marriage they lived in Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania, returning to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1979. He and Lois resided in Dagsboro for the past 20 years, and were active members of St. Martha's Episcopal Church.

Ted was employed with William H. Rorer for 35 years as a pharmaceutical sales representative and district manager. During his tenure with Rorer, he received numerous awards in both his sales and managerial positions.

Ted was very active in civic, fraternal and church organizations, including the Boumi Shrine where he was a clown and a docent for the Shriners Hospital. He served as president of the Chester River Shrine Club and was Past Master of Masonic Lodge #118 in Centreville, MD. He was also active in Tall Cedars, the American Legion Post #18 in Centreville, MD (where he was a 20-year member) and he served on numerous church vestries as a faithful Episcopalian.

Ted was active in the Boy Scouts of America as both a youth and adult, and he served as a scout leader for 17 years. He stated that besides his marriage and the birth of his children and grandchildren, the proudest moment of his life was pinning the Boy Scout's highest honor of Eagle Scout on his grandson Alex's chest.

Ted is survived by his four children: Linda Maxwell (Bob), Bill Radcliffe (Sue), Thomas Radcliffe (Joanna), and Sharon Jones (Larry). He also has six grandchildren who adored him: Karlie, Alex, Edward, Jonathan, William and Laura. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Lex Radcliffe (Cheryl); and sister, Elizabeth (Bets) Evans; two sisters-in-laws: Ruth Bradford (Bob); Carol Kelley (Charles "Buck"); as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Elizabeth Radcliffe; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Radcliffe; and a grandson, Scott Maxwell.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at St. Martha's Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood St., Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions In Ted's name can be made to Delaware Hospice or the Shriners Hospital.

