Edna Magdeline "Maggie" (Owens) Brooks
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENDA MAGDELINE OWENS BROOKS

Edna Magdeline Owens Brooks affectionately known by all as Maggie, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Clinton, Maryland. Maggie was raised in Easton, Maryland and attended Talbot County Public Schools. She was a graduate of Easton High School class of 1971. Upon graduating she moved to the Western Shore until her death.

Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved