Or Copy this URL to Share

ENDA MAGDELINE OWENS BROOKS



Edna Magdeline Owens Brooks affectionately known by all as Maggie, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Clinton, Maryland. Maggie was raised in Easton, Maryland and attended Talbot County Public Schools. She was a graduate of Easton High School class of 1971. Upon graduating she moved to the Western Shore until her death.



Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store