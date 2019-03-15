EASTON - Edna May Pittenger passed away on March 4, 2019, at The Dixon House. She was born on Aug. 4, 1927, in Yeadon, Pa., to the late Alice Levergood and the late John Levergood.

Edna attended The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and graduated from Drexel University in 1949. She was the secretary at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Ardmore, Pa., and a Paralegal Secretary at Coldwell Banker, Newport Beach, Calif., until retiring in 1985.

Edna was the beloved wife of the late John L. Pittenger. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John H. Levergood Jr. and Robert Levergood. Edna is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Pittenger-Slear; son-in-law, Gene Slear; brother-in-law, Bob Gove; sister-in-law, Pat Pittenger; niece, Carol (Ed) McComas; nephew, Robert (Judy) Levergood Jr.; many nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed playing golf with friends at Laguna Woods and was an active member of Faith Episcopal Church, Laguna Niguel, Calf., until moving to the East Coast.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Dr. William J. Ortt, on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to noon at Christ Church Easton, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.

A burial will be scheduled at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, 410-822-3131.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Edna's name to The Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins St., Easton, MD 21601.