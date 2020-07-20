1/1
Edward A. Phillips
1942 - 2020
Edward A. Phillips, 77, of Hurlock passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Baltimore on August 28, 1942 and was a son of the late Freeland Edward Phillips and Margaret Pharr Phillips.

He graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1960. Mr. Phillips served in the Army National Guard. On November 17, 2001, he married the former Judith Kauffman. He worked various jobs, but mainly he was self-employed and retired in 2010. Mr. Phillips enjoyed fishing and boating.

He is survived by his wife Judy Phillips of Hurlock, three children Michael Phillips of Florida, Loriann Tenney of Virginia and Edward A. Phillips, Jr. of Virginia, several grandchildren, a nephew T.R. Pleasants and wife Wendy of Rhodesdale, and two great nieces Allison Lane and Madison Pleasants. He is also survived by a step daughter Christina Becker and husband Edward of Pennsylvania, two step grandchildren Samantha and Noah Becker, a step great grandchild Elijah Becker, and a step daughter in law Sheri Gilliam. Besides his parents, Mr. Phillips is preceded in death by a sister Arlene Pleasants, brother in law Thomas Pleasants, a nephew Brian Pleasants, and a stepson Jared Gilliam.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
