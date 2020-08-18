Edward "Ed" C. Griffith, 81, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in West Chester, PA on February 16, 1939 and was a son of the late Evan Griffith and Edna Humphrey Brown.
He graduated from Conestoga High School in Berwyn, PA class of 1954. Mr. Griffith served during the Vietnam era, serving in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, where he was a pilot. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. On April 12, 1980, he married the former Bonnie Bennett. Mr. Griffith worked in the food and the drug pharmaceuticals industry, where he served as Senior Vice President. He was an avid golfer and reader. Mr. Griffith was a member of American Legion Post #91, and First Baptist Church where he served in many capacities.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Griffith of Cambridge, three daughters Dori Blades (Richard), Debra Boyer (John) and Dawn Smith (Ralph), a son Edward Griffith, Jr. (Brenda), eight grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, a brother Allen Griffith (Patricia) and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Griffith is preceded in death by a sister Elaine Hoffman and a brother Wayne Griffith.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:30 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge with Rev.'s Aubrey Brown and Steve Trice officiating. Interment will be private at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice
. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required.