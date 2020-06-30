Edward E. Zimmerman
1940 - 2020
Edward E. Zimmerman of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully at the University of MD Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was 80 years old.



Born at home in Bridgeton, NJ on May 24,1940, Ed was the son of the late Frank Henry Zimmerman and Margaret Russell Zimmerman. He graduated in 1957 from Millville High School in New Jersey.



Ed had proudly served in the US Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1961. He retired from The Southland Corporation (7-Eleven stores) in 2002. In addition to his family, the love of Ed's life was his 56+ year membership in the Barbershop Harmony Society. Whether singing in shows or contests or for charity or just for fun, and the wonderful, lifelong friendships he made over the years, filled his life with such joy.



Ed is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda L. Zimmerman of Denton; one son, Edward D. Zimmerman (Crystale) of Jamison, PA; two daughters, Rhona Margaret Watts (Dion) of Simi Valley, CA and Katharine Lynn McCourt (Bruce) of Moorpark, CA; seven grandchildren: Jason, Justin, Joel, Dylan, Kayla, Corey, and Shannon; and one great grandchild, Elijah. He was predeceased by a son, William E. Zimmerman in 1993.



A memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Ed's memory, the family suggests sending them to "Youth in Harmony Program" @ The Mid-Atlantic District c/o David Welter 3504 Brookwood Dr. Fairfax, VA 22030

To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
