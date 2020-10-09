Edward Francis Bradley passed away of natural causes on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Ed was born in Brooklyn, New York in March 1950, to Vincent and Katherine (née Ednie) Bradley, who predeceased him. He is survived by four siblings: Thom (Marianne) Bradley of Haverhill, MA; Kathy (Tom) Stokes of Easton, MD; Gerry (Pam) Bradley of South Bend, IN and Betty Ann (John) Zielkowski of Staten Island, New York. He is survived by sixteen nieces and nephews who were lucky to have such a knowledgeable and fun Uncle Eddie. He also had twenty-one grand nieces and nephews.
Ed received his BA in History from Fordham University in 1972, a Masters in Religious Education from Manhattan College in 1978, and his JD Cum Laude from Georgetown University in 1986.
Ed practiced law - mostly family and criminal matters - in Maryland for several years. His first love, though, was teaching in Catholic high schools. He taught religion, history and other subjects, starting right after his college graduation, at his beloved alma mater, Nazareth High School in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. Ed was a gifted,dedicated and popular teacher in several other High Schools, in both Maryland and New York. He and groups of his students worked on a Habitat for Humanity project every summer for several years. He volunteered in soup kitchens, homeless shelters and food pantries, flushing out his strong belief in lending a helping hand to a friend or stranger in any way that he could.
Ed had a special gift for friendship. He stayed in close touch until the end of his life with friends from high school, college, and the world of work. In first grade at Mary Queen of Heaven school he met John Wuestman. They remained best friends from that day until Ed's last. John's wife Rae Ann and Ed in turn became close friends to each other.
Ed's love of Baseball came in third after family and his volunteer work. Ed had a life-long devotion to the New York Mets, which may have been genetically passed on from his Dad. He was a real student of the game, and enjoyed visiting various minor league ballparks around the eastern half of the country. Ed and his Dad could discuss 20-year old games in "play by play" detail. The Mets' lack of success never dulled Ed's dedication to his team or enjoyment of the game.
Arrangements are in the care of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton, Maryland on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 am. Viewing will begin at 9:30 am at the Church. A Memorial to celebrate his life will be held in New York in the spring of 2021 for his students, colleagues, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ed's memory to Nazareth Regional High School, 475 East 57th Street, Brooklyn, New York, 11203.
