Edward Frederick Frase of Easton, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House after a lengthy illness.
Edward was born on October 16, 1934 to Anna Bessie Frase and Frederick William Frase.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Ann (Maureen) Frase and their four children; Cynthia Harman (Aaron) of Cambridge, MD, Craig Frase (Carol) of Ellicott City, MD, Kevin Frase (Becca) of Cleveland, TN and Andrew Frase (Tracy) of Trappe, MD, as well as fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Leroy Frase (Barbara) of Preston, MD. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers: Gustav Frase, Bill Frase and Earl Frase.
He was a quiet, kind, loving, person that always loved a good joke. He enjoyed golfing, stamp collecting and spending time with family. He was an active member of the Catholic Church and attended regularly with his wife until his illness. He also was an active member of NARF.
He graduated from Preston High School in 1952 and attended University of Maryland where he played soccer until he enlisted in the Army. He served active duty from 1956 to 1958 in the 8th Army and then served from 1958 to 1960 in the National Guard 29th ID. It was during his service that he met his Irish wife, Mary Ann, in London. They were married in Preston on September 24, 1958 and made their home in Easton. They moved to Preston for a few years but returned to Easton and have remained there. He was employed by the Landon Willis Hatchery and then Waverly Press for sixteen years, then took a job with the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. for 29 years until his retirement.
Burial will be private.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020