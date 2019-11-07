Home

Edward James Brown, 86, of Easton, MD, passed away on May 25th, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean, five children, Edward T. Brown (Kathy), Linda S. Brown, Carol B. Drum (Michael), Timothy R. Brown (Susan), and Daniel J. Brown. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren, Lyndsay Seppelt (Will), Alex, Timothy, Patrick, Kevin, and Matthew Brown, Natalie and Sam Drum, and two great grandchildren, Logan and Noah Seppelt.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10 AM - 11 AM.

For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
