Edward John Sabo, died at his home in Grasonville on July 1, 2020. He was 98.
Born on August 9,1921, he was the son of the late Michael and Katharina Sabo. Edward grew up in Baltimore. In 1944, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp. Following his release from active duty, he began a career with the City of Baltimore in 1952 as an Electrical Inspector. He retired in 1988. His wife Gertrude whom he married on October 4,1952, died in June 2002.
Mr. Sabo enjoyed woodworking, bicycle riding, vegetable gardening and puttering in his workshop.
He is survived by his son David Sabo and his wife Susan of Denton, MD; Barry Sabo and his husband, Scott Ross and companion Donavon Higbee, all of Easton, MD; two grandchildren, David Sabo II and his wife Hianna of Denton and Melissa Sue Sumida and her husband Scott of Grasonville; one brother Robert Sabo of Hawaii, four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Edward Sabo, Hector Alexader Sabo, Isabel Lauren Sabo, Grace Victoria Sabo all of Denton, and one step great-granddaughter Corynn Sumida of Grasonville. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by sibling; Michael Sabo, Vera Gonzales, and Alex Sabo.
Due to Covid 19 Private burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton.
A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 7464 , 203 VFW Ave., Grasonville, MD, 21638 or to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 102 Schoolhouse Ln., Grasonville, MD, 21638.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. To share memories with the family, visit www.framptom.com