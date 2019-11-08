|
Edward J. Smith, "Ed", a pillar of the real estate community passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a 10 year heroic battle with lung cancer, at his Ocean City MD home with his wife and sons by his side. Born February 10, 1945 in Baltimore, he was the son of Philip B Smith & Irene K Smith. He is survived by his devoted loving wife Julie Stuart-Smith, their children, sons, Edward Kearny Smith and his wife Sharon and Christopher Michael Smith, daughters Tessa Elizabeth Arnold and her husband Michael and Cassie Ann Stuart, brother Paul Smith and his wife Linda, sisters-in-law, Rita Smith and Gail Smith, five grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Ed was a Baltimore City native, graduated Calvert High School and Mount St. Mary's and Loyola College. He taught at Parkville High, Bennett High and Worcester Preparatory School.
He began a career in Real Estate in Ocean City Maryland in the early 70's adding his Ed Smith Real Estate School shortly thereafter. He was a charter member and first president of the Ocean City Multiple Listing Service, He was elected as Director of Maryland Association of Realtors, served as President of Ocean City Board of Realtors, and named Realtor of the Year. Edward touched so many teaching current and aspiring Realtors over the years. He was a friend to all and loved helping people change their lives.
Ed loved the beach but waited anxiously for the first snow fall on Whiteface Mountain, New York, where he and his wife would spend the winter seasons, skiing and playing in the snow.
A celebration of life, will be held on Friday November 15th, at 5-8 pm at the Ed Smith Real Estate School, 12507 Sunset Ave #17, Rt. 611, West Ocean City, Maryland, 21842. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to his beloved Ocean City Beach Cats, C/O Ed Smith Real Estate School, P.O. Box 371, Ocean City, Maryland 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019