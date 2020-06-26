Edward Joseph Heck of Centreville passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24 at the age of 68.
Ed was born in Pittsburgh to Joseph and Sarah Simmons Heck. He was raised at the St. Paul's Orphanage in Pittsburgh until his early teenage years and spent his high school years living with a loving foster family. After graduating high school in 1969 he served in the Navy as an operating room technician. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a medical assistant in a hospital operating room setting in NY, and obtained an AA degree in electrical engineering from Waterbury State Technical College in Waterbury, CT. In 1982 he cam e to Maryland to attend the Calhoun MEBA School of Engineering in St. Michaels. The bulk of his career he worked as an electrician, most recently as a Master Electrician and foreman for Lane Construction Group and their subsidiary, Virginia Sign and Lighting.
Ed enjoyed watching his family and extended family grow up, and most recently thoroughly enjoyed his computers and 3-D printers. He could always be counted on for his own unique brand of wisdom and wit. He was a steady and dependable husband and father and has left a void in our lives.
Ed is survived by his wife, Teresa, and his children: Scott of Southbury, CT; Samuel and his fiance Emily of Philadelphia, PA; Benjamin of Lafayette, LA; Rachel of Timonium, MD; Michael of College Park, MD; and Peter of Centreville, MD.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 30 from 6-8 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville; a funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 10:30 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Centreville with burial following at St. Peter's Cemetery in Queenstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Food Pantry at Our Mother of Sorrows or a charity providing nutritional support for children and families. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.