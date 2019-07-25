|
Edward Leo Hopkins, 73, of Ridgely, MD, passed away at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Denton, MD on July 4, 2019.
Mr. Hopkins was the only son of the late Leo Temple Hopkins and Anne Coulby Hopkins of Ridgely. He was a graduate of NCHS in Ridgely.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 on Tuesday, July 30th, in the Ridgely Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd St., Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 26, 2019