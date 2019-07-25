Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward leo "Eddie" Hopkins

Send Flowers
Edward leo "Eddie" Hopkins Obituary
Edward Leo Hopkins, 73, of Ridgely, MD, passed away at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Denton, MD on July 4, 2019.

Mr. Hopkins was the only son of the late Leo Temple Hopkins and Anne Coulby Hopkins of Ridgely. He was a graduate of NCHS in Ridgely.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 on Tuesday, July 30th, in the Ridgely Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd St., Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses.

To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.