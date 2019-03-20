SALISBURY - Edward Linskill Warren Ehart, 76, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the only child of the Rev. Dr. Edward H. Ehart Jr. and Grace Holden Ehart.

He is survived by his court-appointed guardian, the Rev. Nathaniel W. Pierce, of Trappe, MD; and his good friend of 25 years, Mr. Robert K. Sellers, of Cambridge, MD.

Ed Lin graduated from the Lenox School for Boys (Lenox, Massachusetts) in 1960. He was the entertainment editor of the school newspaper, Pen and Scroll, worked in the "Tuckshop," and in his senior year was appointed a Prefect (student leader). He was known among his friends as "someone who always looked for the best in everything and was seldom disappointed." After he completed his freshman year at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, he was struck by a hit and run driver at 19 years of age. Subsequently he spent much of the rest of his life in various institutions for the disabled.

Ed Lin often expressed a desire to become a teacher. He studied the Bible and the works of Shakespeare and Thoreau, often quoting passages from memory. He found many colorful ways to express himself to others. As he lived with his difficulties, he taught those around him to live each day with grace.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m. at the St. Paul's Episcopal Churchyard in Berlin, MD. The Rev. Michael Moyer will officiate.

A donation in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 429, Berlin, MD 21811, or to Berlin Paramedics, 214 Main St., Berlin, MD 21811.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019