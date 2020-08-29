Edward M. Baltadonis 80, Formerly of Saint Michael's, MD. passed away August 22, 2020 at his residence in Frederica, DE. Born May 11, 1940 in Woodbury, NJ to the late Joseph P. and Lena Donella Baltadonis.
He survived by the love of his life for 55 years Rita Gowe Baltadonis of Frederica, DE.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Visit www.ambruso.com
. to view the complete obituary and leave condolences. Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, DE.