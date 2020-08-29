1/
Edward M. Baltadonis
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward M. Baltadonis 80, Formerly of Saint Michael's, MD. passed away August 22, 2020 at his residence in Frederica, DE. Born May 11, 1940 in Woodbury, NJ to the late Joseph P. and Lena Donella Baltadonis.

He survived by the love of his life for 55 years Rita Gowe Baltadonis of Frederica, DE.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Visit www.ambruso.com. to view the complete obituary and leave condolences. Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, DE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved