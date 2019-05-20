CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Edward "Ed" Montgomery Griffith III, 69, of Chesterfield, Va., died May 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward M. Griffith Jr. and Kathryn Bretz Griffith. He is survived by his wife, Jill Griffith; daughter, Veronica Kirkland (Jeremy); grandchildren, Wesley, Owen, Caitlyn and Mathew Kirkland; brother, Ray Griffith (Cindy), and children, Alex, Nicole, Brittany, Robert; sister, Cheryl Savoie, and her children, Seth and Chantelle; Diane Nadler (Gary), and their children, David and Dan.

Ed graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1967 and Grove City College in 1971, with a degree in chemical engineering. Ed was a salesman for Union Carbide in Chicago, Ill. for approximately five years. He then became manager of a Channel Home Center Store. The last 25 years of his career, he was employed with FEI Co., selling scanning electron microscopes. He was formerly a member of Christ Episcopal Church on Kent Island, Md. While residing in Chesterfield, he was an active member of St. Matthias' Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry and singing in their choir. He also sang with One Voice Chorus in Richmond.

A memorial service will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Matthias' Episcopal Church, 11300 W. Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA 23113. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Broad Creek Cemetery, 830 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD 21666.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthias' Episcopal Church. Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2019