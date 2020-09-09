Edward McNicholas

Edward Owen "Bud" McNicholas, died on September 6, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1931. He was 89 years old. He was married to Anne Marie Harman for 54 years. The met on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. His wife died in 2007.
He is survived by his brother James McNicholas. His brother Richard McNicholas is deceased. His children are -Jeanne McNicholas Stringer (married to Gavin Stringer), -Patrick John McNicholas, Thomas James McNicholas (married to Mary McNicholas), -Timothy William (married to Basia McNicholas), and Nancy McNicholas Gosnell. He had ten grandchildren, Lacy Pica Nugent (married to Tony Nugent), Hollis Pica, Wyatt Gosnell, Laila Gosnell, Kaitlyn McNicholas, Owen McNicholas, and Ania McNicholas,
Ania McNicholas, Gavin Stringer Jr., Courtney Struthers-Kennedy, and Patrick Stringer. He is also survived by two great granddaughters, Antoinette Maria Nugent, Lucille McNicholas Nugent, and a grandson on the way in December.
Bud McNicholas served in the United States Navy as a pilot in 1954 and trained and flew Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter jets. He provided strategic depth and delivered operational capabilities to the Navy when the United States was at war with Korea.
He graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1952 with a degree in civil engineering.
Bud McNicholas was a gifted athlete. He played on two national championship teams at Johns Hopkins. He was an All-American and was named to the All-Time Hopkins Team. He represented Hopkins in the North South All Star Game and was the recipient of the Sidney C. Erlanger Award (Outstanding Senior) in his senior year at Johns Hopkins.
After graduating from Hopkins, Bud played for the Mount Washington Club. He was named Most Outstanding Player in club lacrosse. At that time there were no professional teams. The award is the equivalent of the best post-college lacrosse player in the country. Bud coached all his sons in youth lacrosse. His son Tommy was an All-American at Bowling Green University.
Bud McNicholas raised his family while working for Robert and Donald Tate, two Hopkins' classmates. He worked all his life for Tate Engineering where he worked his way up to President and CEO.
He was a devout Catholic and never missed a Sunday Mass or on Catholic holy days. He was a parishioner at Cathedral of Mary Our of Queen in Baltimore until he moved to the Eastern Shore where he worshipped at St. Peter and Paul.
He loved his Irish heritage. His parents were both 100% Irish. His daughter Jeanne remembers trying to go to Maryvale Prep when she was young without wearing green and he insisted that I march right back upstairs again and find something green to wear.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Queenstown.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.