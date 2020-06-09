Deacon Edward R. Potter
1931 - 2020
Mr. Potter, the son of Lillian Potter and Charles Webb, Sr., was born and educated in Easton, MD. He graduated from Robert Russa Moton High School, Class of 1948. Edward served in the United States Army. After serving in the Army, he began his work as a Brick Mason for C & R Antonini, retiring after 42 years. Edward was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church. He enjoyed listening to, reading, studying, and applying the Word of God to his daily life. He was united in Holy Matrimony on July 21, 1952 to Cecelia A. Jenkins. Nine children were born to this union. Edward was preceded in death by his parents: Lillian & Ralph Roberts and Charles Webb, Sr. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-4 P.M. at Union Baptist Church. Please follow Maryland's law by wearing a mask and practicing social-distancing. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Easton, MD.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
426 East Dover Street
Easton, MD 21601
(410) 822-7228
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
