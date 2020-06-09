Mr. Potter, the son of Lillian Potter and Charles Webb, Sr., was born and educated in Easton, MD. He graduated from Robert Russa Moton High School, Class of 1948. Edward served in the United States Army. After serving in the Army, he began his work as a Brick Mason for C & R Antonini, retiring after 42 years. Edward was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church. He enjoyed listening to, reading, studying, and applying the Word of God to his daily life. He was united in Holy Matrimony on July 21, 1952 to Cecelia A. Jenkins. Nine children were born to this union. Edward was preceded in death by his parents: Lillian & Ralph Roberts and Charles Webb, Sr. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-4 P.M. at Union Baptist Church. Please follow Maryland's law by wearing a mask and practicing social-distancing. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Easton, MD.



