Home

POWERED BY

Services
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Stadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Stadden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward R. Stadden Obituary
CHURCH HILL - Edward Richard Stadden of Church Hill, Md., passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Kent Hospice House in Centreville, Md. He was 69.
He was the son of the late Ernest Richard Stadden and Harriet Viola Middleton Stadden.
After his time in the Army, he married the love of his life, Katherine "Patti" Stadden, on March 16, 1974. He was a gunsmith, a locksmith and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, making jewelry, building computers, hiking and the great outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Stadden; and his daughter, Laura Stadden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a brother, George E. Stadden.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md., at 1 p.m. with a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be held at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now