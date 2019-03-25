CHURCH HILL - Edward Richard Stadden of Church Hill, Md., passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Kent Hospice House in Centreville, Md. He was 69.

He was the son of the late Ernest Richard Stadden and Harriet Viola Middleton Stadden.

After his time in the Army, he married the love of his life, Katherine "Patti" Stadden, on March 16, 1974. He was a gunsmith, a locksmith and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, making jewelry, building computers, hiking and the great outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Patti Stadden; and his daughter, Laura Stadden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a brother, George E. Stadden.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md., at 1 p.m. with a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will be held at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary