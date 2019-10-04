|
Edward R. Yost, Jr., 71 of McDaniel, MD passed peacefully on September 29, 2019 at his home.
Born in Camden, NJ, "Eddie" was a police officer for 29 years for the City of Somers Point, NJ. Upon his retirement from the police force, Eddie moved his family to the Eastern Shore for a quieter way of life. Eddie worked at various jobs in the area and then became a Talbot County School Bus Driver for 10 years. During that time, Eddie got to know and enjoy many of the local children who rode his bus. In his spare time, he enjoyed, music, fishing, boating, photography, playing the lottery and spending time with his family.
Eddie is survived by his devoted wife, Joan (Lounsberry), two sons, Brandon Yost of Annapolis, MD and Phillip Yost of Annapolis, MD, both of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his adorable granddaughter, Hailey Elizabeth Yost, his father, Edward R. Yost, Sr. and stepmother Phyllis of Bradenton, FL, a sister, Gale Duffield and her husband, Harry Duffield of Bradenton, FL, a sister Lynn Madore of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, various nieces and nephews and his big dog Timber. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thedosia Borrell (Westenberger), his nephew, John Hunter Madore, and his beloved little dog, Roxy.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 11 AM to 12 PM. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mid-Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 474, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019