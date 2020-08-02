1/1
Edward Ray Schenker
1947 - 2020
Edward R. Schenker of Easton, Maryland died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at UMSMC in Easton. He was 73.

Ed was born on July 15, 1947 in Montgomery County, MD. He was the son of the late Herman Schenker and Margaret Rose Sherman Schenker.

On August 16, 1970, Ed married the late Betsy Louise Richland Schenker in Ft. Lee, New Jersey. They moved to Easton, MD in 2003. Ed worked as a Media Specialist in the Montgomery County School System.

Ed earned a BA and Master's in Communications from the University of Maryland. He was a member of the Temple B'Nai Israel in Easton, MD, where he was in the Bible Study; he was also a member of the Bay Country Chorus in Easton.

Ed is survived by: his sister-in-law, Jane Fenske and her family, Erin and Jacob Williams, their daughter, Sidney, all of Dallas, Texas; cousins: Lois and Bill Shepard of Easton, MD and their family, Stephanie and Eric Lipson of Philadelphia, PA and Cynthia Robin Shepard of Boston, MA.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, where Ed was laid to rest beside his Beloved, Betsy.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
