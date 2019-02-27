Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Hurlock
516 South Main Street
Hurlock, MD 21643
(410) 943-4488
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Jenkins Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward T. Jenkins Sr. Obituary
FEDERALSBURG - Edward Taswell Jenkins Sr. passed away on February 22, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church, 22903 Dover Bridge Road, Preston, MD 21655, with visitation two hours prior to service. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 516 S. Main St., Hurlock, MD 21643.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now