FEDERALSBURG - Edward Taswell Jenkins Sr. passed away on February 22, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church, 22903 Dover Bridge Road, Preston, MD 21655, with visitation two hours prior to service. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 516 S. Main St., Hurlock, MD 21643.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019