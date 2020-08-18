1/1
Edward Willard Meissner
1938 - 2020
Edward Willard Meissner passed away on, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was 82.

He was born on April 7, 1938, the son of the late Walter and Alice (Erickson) Meissner in

Chicago, IL, and was raised in Rush City, MN. He graduated from Rush City High School and went to Dartmouth College before joining the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the Marine Corp with honors after 20 years of service and then went on to work for the United States Postal Service.

He enjoyed music and was the Choir and Music Director for many years at Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock, MD. He also enjoyed photography with his wife Linda, fishing, and model trains. He especially enjoyed family reunions back in Minnesota, and get togethers locally with Linda's extended family.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda Jean (Pugh) Meissner, his children, daughter Cheryl Palechek (Joe), son Robbie Meissner (Whitney), and daughter Mandy; grandchildren, Josh Palechek (Stephanie), Joey Palechek (Sami), and Jake Palechek (Leighann), Hunter, Riley, Brennan, Brox, Ashley, and Evan Meissner; great-grandchildren, Jason, Hope, Norma Jean, and Hunter; brothers, Wally Meissner (Lois), Fred Meissner (Pam), David Meissner, and Kevin Meissner (Linda), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1pm at Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock, MD with Pastor David Talley officiating. Friends may call on the family from 12-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 510 N. Main Street, Hurlock, MD 21643.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
AUG
20
Interment
Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles S Zabel
