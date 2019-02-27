EASTON - Eileen Murphy Hebert of Easton, formerly of Trappe, MD, died on February 25, 2019. Born on August 25, 1941, in Torrington, CT, she was the daughter of Stephen Murphy and Mary Manion Murphy.

A graduate of Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as an emergency room nurse in New York City and as an RN at a residential treatment facility for adolescents in Evansville, Indiana. She was a talented ceramicist whose creations were inspired by nature and exhibited widely in Talbot County. A former aerobic dance instructor, she maintained many close friendships in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Annapolis, MD.

Known for being spirited and outspoken, Eileen was the life of every party and the heart of every relationship she formed. Her creativity was evident in her home, in the way she dressed, and in her ceramic sculptures and trademark oyster shells. In any gathering, she was the most glamorous woman in the room and the one most likely to make others laugh. She was intimately involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, who will remember her as a beautiful, powerful woman who took delight in the natural world.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Hebert; her sister, Ann Chinatti; and three daughters: Jennifer Hebert Larsen and her husband Sam Larsen, of Rolling Meadows, IL; Suzanne Hebert Hamilton, of St. Augustine, FL; and Jessica Hebert Plummer and her husband Robert Plummer, of Arlington, VA. She had six grandchildren: Alyssa Hamilton, Bryce Hamilton, Landon Plummer, Tate Plummer, Sarah Larsen, Charles Larsen; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Maureen Leichner; and a brother, Thomas Murphy.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc. of Easton, MD.

For details regarding her Celebration of Life, check Jennifer Hebert's Facebook or Jessica Hebert Plummer's Instagram (@jlp257). Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary