Eldridge M. Willey, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on February 3, 1926 and was the son of the late John Mace Willey and Edith Peters Willey.
Mr. Willey attended schools in Cambridge. On November 24, 1949, he married the former Verna Wheatley, who passed away on July 26, 2012. Mr. Willey was a farmer. He enjoyed fixing things and traveling.
He is survived by two children Linda Thorne of Ocean City and Dexter Willey and wife Tammy of East New Market, three grandchildren Melissa Sweeney, Suzanne Martens and Matthew Thorne and six great grandchildren. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Willey is preceded in death by a grandson C.J. Willey.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019