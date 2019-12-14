|
Eldridge W. "Pop" Cannon, 95, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on October 31, 1924 and was a son of the late Ogle B. Cannon, Sr. and Magnolia Lankford Cannon.
Mr. Cannon attended schools in Cambridge. On December 28, 1950, he married the former Hilda Webster, who passed away on April 3, 1996. He worked at Rob Roy, where he was a shipping clerk. Mr. Cannon enjoyed being with his family, friends and listening to music. He was also an avid Baltimore Orioles and Raven fan.
He survived by his a daughter Carol Ann Foxwell and husband Frank of Cambridge, two sons Ronald E. Cannon and wife Darlene of Preston and David L. Cannon and wife Cindy of Cambridge, ten grandchildren Corey Foxwell, Christopher Foxwell, Ronald Cannon, Jessica Cannon, Caitlin Weddell, Roxanne Burnett, Casey Cannon Phillips, David "DC" Cannon and Matthew Cannon and Shane Bloodsworth, several great grandchildren, two brothers Robert H. Cannon and Ogle "Timmy" Cannon, Jr. and wife Peggy both of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Cannon is preceded in death a sister Ethel Durandetto and two brothers Wallace L. Cannon and Donald B. Cannon.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his two brothers Robert and Timmy Cannon.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth and Rev. David Wooten, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Chesapeake Wood Center, c/o the Activity Department, 525 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019