Eleanor Black Requard died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Easton, MD on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was 104.
Born November 20, 1914 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Winfield Scott and Florence Bowman Black. Her father was the chief engineer who oversaw the construction of the Domino Sugar plants in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Baltimore, on the Inner Harbor. When assigned to move to New Orleans, Mr. Black declined the posting and the family remained in Stoneleigh in Baltimore County. She married her husband, Julius Thomas Requard, who preceded her in death, on August 16, 1940 in Easton, Maryland. Mrs. Requard graduated from Towson Normal (now Towson University) at the age of 19. In 1957 she received her Masters of Education from Johns Hopkins University and worked as a supervisor for the Board of Education in Baltimore. Mrs. Requard was selected by the Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools to oversee the establishment of kindergarten on a County-wide basis. After retiring, she later worked with her husband as a Rental Property Manager.
Her past memberships included The Maryland State Teachers Association, Baltimore County Teachers Association, Johns Hopkins Alumni Association, Baltimore Country Club and Talbot Country Club. Eleanor also served as a Board Member and Volunteer at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
Mrs. Requard and her husband were very active in the boating community, cruising in their 39 foot Matthews (the "Isabel") throughout the Chesapeake Bay and docking it at their home on the Tred Avon River in St. Michaels. The Isabel now resides at the Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Eleanor was also preceded in death by her two sisters.
All services will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to a .
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019