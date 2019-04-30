EASTON - Eleanor Ruth Polkinghorn died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. She was 81 years old.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1937 in Bloomfield, NJ, the daughter of the late William and Hazel Jacobus Florus.

Mrs. Polkinghorn was a graduate of Bloomfield High School in 1955 and a graduate of the Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 as a Registered Nurse.

While in the ninth grade, Eleanor met Frank Polkinghorn. They were high school sweethearts and were married on Dec. 27, 1958.

After leaving New Jersey, they moved to Fort Washington, MD, where they lived for 25 years before moving to Easton in 1995. She also worked part-time at the Greater South East Community Hospital for 25 years.

Mrs. Polkinghorn was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Talbot County Women's Club. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and exercise classes at the YMCA.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank Polkinghorn; children: William Polkinghorn (Patricia), of Upper Marlboro, MD; Steve Polkinghorn (Kathy), of Burke, VA; Brian Polkinghorn (Cathy), of Salisbury, MD; Barry Polkinghorn, of Alexandria, VA; Nancy Florus Burchette (Max), of Walnut Creek, CA; and seven grandchildren.

A Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's honor to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, or St. Mark's Building Fund, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2019