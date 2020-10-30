1/1
Eleanor (Nichols) Usilton
1928 - 2020
Eleanor Nichols Usilton passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 92.

She was born on June 10, 1928, the daughter of the late LeRoy Nichols and Elsie (Hubbert) Nichols.

She graduated from Federalsburg High School with the class of 1944 and then went on to attend business school in Baltimore, MD. She retired from the Federalsburg Branch of Maryland National Bank after 25 years. She married the love of her life, Norman Draper Usilton, on October 24, 1970.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Collins (Eddie) of Federalsburg, MD, granddaughter, Michelle Collins of Baltimore, MD, step grandson, Ed Collins (Marcia) of Hurlock, MD, step great-granddaughter, Kendall McKinney of Mooresville, NC, step great-grandson Brantley Collins of Hurlock, MD, three nieces, Janet Bacorn (Don) of Preston, MD, Paige Tiley (Mark) and Anne Marie Bramble (Mike) of Federalsburg, MD, 4 great nephews, 3 great-great nieces, and one great-great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman Usilton, her brother, LeRoy Nichols Jr., and step-granddaughter Stephanie Collins Merritt of Mooresville, NC.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Friends may call on the family from 12-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Hill Crest Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or to Union United Methodist Church, 301 N. Main St., Federalsburg, MD 21632

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
