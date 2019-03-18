OMAHA, Neb. - Eli August Keenan died Feb. 20, 2019.

Eli began his life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and was born Jan. 25, 1983, in Louisiana.

He was the son of Lynne Marie Lovell Kemp of Easton and Charles Jerome Keenan of Omaha.

Educated internationally, he graduated from the Roosevelt High School in Lima, Peru. A world traveler and adventurer, he lived in Hawaii, Australia, Tasmania, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, India and South America, where he made his home in Peru. He co-owned a coffee shop, surfed and taught paragliding.

Before his death, he partnered with his father in a coffee shop in Omaha.

Eli lived life to the fullest and crammed a lifetime of adventure into the brief time he had.

He studied at the Maritime College in Tasmania, worked on a coffee plantation in Hawaii, did a walkabout to the tip of South America and back, and had many other adventures.

In addition to his parents and his stepfather, Drake Kemp of Easton, Eli is survived by his brothers, Daniel Xavier Keenan, Jeremiah Einar Keenan (Tara); stepsister, Sarah Kemp Newton (Adam); godmother, Anne T. Keenan; godfather, Jeremiah Keenan; nieces, Natalie Anne Keenan, Chloe Diane Keenan, Alice Adeline Newton; and nephews, Owen James Keenan and Louis Jacob Newton. Eli was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Jacob Lanka Kemp.

A memorial service is planned in Easton for May.

In lieu of donations, the family requests you honor Eli's memory by "paying it forward," helping someone in need.

"Many are the plans in a man's heart, but it is the Lord's purpose that prevails." - Proverbs 19:21